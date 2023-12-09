Fatal Fire, Paraparaumu Beach

A scene examination is ongoing this morning at a fatal fire in Paraparaumu Beach.

Police were called to assist Fire and Emergency NZ at the Manly Street property shortly after 6pm last night.

A person at the address was located in critical condition, but despite best efforts of medical personnel to revive them, sadly died at the scene.

Police will be working alongside FENZ investigators to determine the circumstances of the fire.

