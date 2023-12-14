Kiwi Water Park Brings Summer Excitement To Queenstown And Auckland

The people asked, and Kiwi Water Park delivered.

New Zealand’s largest water park, on Lake Dunstan, outside Cromwell, has had pleas from people to bring something similar to their neighbourhoods, and is coming to at least two new sites this month, with its Kiwi Slip ‘n Slides.

The adrenaline-spiking ride on a tube opens in Queenstown on Saturday (December 16) and will be in the South Island adventure playground all summer, and in Auckland from December 21 until January 7. It will then move elsewhere in New Zealand, with the site yet to be confirmed. (Everyone wants us nearby right now!)

The Queenstown site also has a water castle for little ones, and extras at the Auckland site are still being decided.

Young businesswoman Emily Rutherford, who was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year New Zealand awards in Auckland last month, said she saw the Slip ‘n Slides in the catalogue sent to her by the manufacturer of the awesome inflatables at the Kiwi Water Park.

“I thought, ‘How exciting, that’s a great idea’,” she said.

Her multitude of followers on social media (28K on Facebook alone), plus site owners around the motu had requested she bring her high-energy fun to their hometowns, so she decided to try something new with the Slip ‘n Slides.

With Waiwera water park in Auckland down for the count, bringing a fun water option to the metropolis seemed almost obvious, and with Emily living in the watersports and adventure mecca of Queenstown, where better to set up another site.

As for where the Auckland slides will move after January, she is listening to her social media followers for their suggestions, so who knows where it may set up next.

The Queenstown site is ready and is being tested by staff, who have been squealing and hollering their way down the ride before racing back up to do it again.

Queenstown will have a longer 135-metre-long slide, as well as a shorter 55-metre option, while the Auckland site will have 111-metre-long slides. Operating hours will be from 10am until 7pm.

Prices are $30 per hour and bookings are essential, as numbers are strictly limited to reduce wait times and allow everyone to get as many rides in their time as possible. This is especially important in Auckland because of the limited time the Slip ‘n Slide will be there.”

“It’s really exciting,” Emily said. “I’m super busy right now but I can’t wait until the Kiwi Slip ‘n Slides open.”

