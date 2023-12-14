Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwi Water Park Brings Summer Excitement To Queenstown And Auckland

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Kiwi Water Park

The people asked, and Kiwi Water Park delivered.

New Zealand’s largest water park, on Lake Dunstan, outside Cromwell, has had pleas from people to bring something similar to their neighbourhoods, and is coming to at least two new sites this month, with its Kiwi Slip ‘n Slides.

The adrenaline-spiking ride on a tube opens in Queenstown on Saturday (December 16) and will be in the South Island adventure playground all summer, and in Auckland from December 21 until January 7. It will then move elsewhere in New Zealand, with the site yet to be confirmed. (Everyone wants us nearby right now!)

The Queenstown site also has a water castle for little ones, and extras at the Auckland site are still being decided.

Young businesswoman Emily Rutherford, who was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year New Zealand awards in Auckland last month, said she saw the Slip ‘n Slides in the catalogue sent to her by the manufacturer of the awesome inflatables at the Kiwi Water Park.

“I thought, ‘How exciting, that’s a great idea’,” she said.

Her multitude of followers on social media (28K on Facebook alone), plus site owners around the motu had requested she bring her high-energy fun to their hometowns, so she decided to try something new with the Slip ‘n Slides.

With Waiwera water park in Auckland down for the count, bringing a fun water option to the metropolis seemed almost obvious, and with Emily living in the watersports and adventure mecca of Queenstown, where better to set up another site.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

As for where the Auckland slides will move after January, she is listening to her social media followers for their suggestions, so who knows where it may set up next.

The Queenstown site is ready and is being tested by staff, who have been squealing and hollering their way down the ride before racing back up to do it again.

Queenstown will have a longer 135-metre-long slide, as well as a shorter 55-metre option, while the Auckland site will have 111-metre-long slides. Operating hours will be from 10am until 7pm.

Prices are $30 per hour and bookings are essential, as numbers are strictly limited to reduce wait times and allow everyone to get as many rides in their time as possible. This is especially important in Auckland because of the limited time the Slip ‘n Slide will be there.”

“It’s really exciting,” Emily said. “I’m super busy right now but I can’t wait until the Kiwi Slip ‘n Slides open.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kiwi Water Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Police Conduct Authority: Summary Of Findings – Complaints From Parliament Protest 2022

On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More



 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 