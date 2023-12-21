Busy Roads Expected When Juicy Fest Rolls Into Town

Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa residents are advised to plan their travel in advance with two music festivals set to rock Mercury Baypark in the first week of the New Year.

Electronica and drum and base festival Famous Last Words is taking place on New Year’s Eve, with around 4,500 fans expected to dance their way into 2024.

Plus, hip hop and RnB festival Juicy Fest is making its Tauranga debut, after bad weather cancelled the 2023 event, on Sunday, 7 January 2024. Large crowds and busy roads are anticipated with 10,000+ people expected to attend.

Traffic management will be in place to keep road users, pedestrians, and event goers safe.

Famous Last Words

6pm Sunday, 31 December – 1am Monday, 1 January:

• Temporary traffic lights will allow pedestrians to safely cross Truman Lane. Security will be managing pedestrian access

• Famous Last Words festivalgoers can catch buses from drop and ride locations at Simpson Reserve bus stop on Parton Road, and a temporary bus stop located outside Zespri on Maunganui Road. Buses will run continuously from 5pm - 2am.

• Public parking is available overnight at Mercury Baypark on 31 December. The main gate entrance will be locked overnight, and you will be able to collect your vehicles from 10am Monday, 1 January.

• Mobility parking is available at Mercury Baypark

• For event information please visit the event Facebook page @famouslastwords or Instagram @famouslastwords.nz

Juicy Fest

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

2pm – 10pm Sunday, 7 January:

• Truman Lane will be closed at the Te Maunga Interchange (SH29A) from 9am Sunday, 7 January to 1am Monday, 8 January

• Only festival busses, Truman Lane businesses, and residents visiting the Te Maunga transfer station, will be able to access Truman Lane via Mangatawa Link Road/Sandhurst Rd. The road will be reduced to one lane with stop go management providing access to festival busses and residents as required.

• Juicy Fest festivalgoers can catch buses from drop and ride locations at the central city bus interchange, Blake Park, and Gordon Spratt Reserve.

• There is no drop off/pick zone at Mercury Baypark. A public drop off zone is available at the on Truman Lane via Mangatawa Link Road. From there ticket holders can walk up a pedestrian route to the gate. A dedicated security team will manage pedestrians through this area.

• There will be a lot of people walking between Arataki and Mercury Baypark, with extensive traffic management in place to ensure their safety.

• Motorists should avoid travelling at peak festival start and finish times or take an alternative route if possible. If you need to travel through these areas, please drive carefully and expect delays.

• Digital sign boards will be posted around the perimeter of the events to guide motorists where to go

• Mobility parking is available at Mercury Baypark

• There will be portable lighting towers, toilets and a waste management team cleaning up throughout the day.

• For more event information please visit juicyfest.co

© Scoop Media

