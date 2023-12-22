Busy Day For Buses With More Than 7,000 Cruise Ship Passengers Arriving

Thousands of visitors are expected in Dunedin on Monday,
1 January with New Year’s Day bringing more than 7,000
passengers to Port Chalmers on the Majestic
Princess and Royal
Princess.
ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine
Cheyne says “If the ships arrive as expected January 1
will be a busy day for Port Chalmers bus
services.
“As with other busy days, ORC will be
running extra bus services to and from Port Chalmers. A
ticket seller will be based in Port Chalmers Library to sell
return tickets to cruise ship passengers.”
“The
extra buses will be timed with the arrival & departure
of the ships, but it will still be a very busy day and
people should expect queues and wait times for buses. People
are asked to remember that it is the holiday season, and we
are doing our best for both locals and holiday makers
wanting to use our buses.”
Cruise passengers heading
back to Port Chalmers on the public bus will be encouraged
to catch it from outside Centre City New World in Cumberland
Street where drivers have been asked to leave with capacity
for passengers at later stops.
Ms Cheyne asked
passengers to note that the additional buses will not run if
ships are cancelled.
“If both ships are cancelled
the normal Orbus public holiday service will run but the
additional buses will not.
Cruise passengers are
encouraged to use private buses offered by their ships, but
many choose to take the public bus instead.
“We’ll
continue working closely with Port Otago and the West
Harbour Community Board during the cruise ship season,”
says Ms Cheyne.
People can stay up to date by
downloading the Transit App, following the Orbus Dunedin
Facebook page or visiting the ORC
website.
