Fatal Crash - SH 25, Coromandel - Waikato

Police can now confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 25 south of Kereta early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.25am after a car reportedly hit a power pole and crashed into the water near Russek Road.

Police would like any witnesses of the crash, or driving prior to the crash, or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

People can call 105 or or visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and report the incident online quoting the event number: P057287229

