UPDATE: Operation Tennis: Stokes Valley Homicide Investigation

At about 10am today, Police executed a search warrant in Stokes Valley in relation to this ongoing homicide investigation.

“We are making excellent progress with our investigation. I want to thank the community for all the information they have provided to date," says Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears, District Investigation Support from Wellington CIB.

“This vital information has led us to execute a search warrant this morning at an address linked to members of the Mangu Kaha gang. While no arrests have yet been made, the warrant and seized items have advanced our investigation."

“What is clear from the community’s response to date is that they are sick of the behaviour of these gang members. We will continue to work hard on behalf of the victim, his family and the wider community to prosecute those responsible.”

We urge anyone with any information or CCTV footage from George Street, Delaney Drive, August Street and Amundsen Grove in Stokes Valley from 10pm Friday 15 December to 5am 16 December 2023 to please contact Police.

Anyone who has information that may help is asked to contact Police on 105, either by phone or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number: 231216/6245.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

