Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mountain Bikers Fined Over Tongariro Alpine Crossing Rule Breach

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 11:08 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Two Swiss tourists spotted cycling the Tongariro Alpine Crossing have been fined $400 each and had their bikes confiscated by the Department of Conservation.

Video footage obtained by DOC shows trampers on the Crossing watching on in bemusement as the two cyclists wind their way through the sacred landscape of the Dual World Heritage Tongariro National Park.

DOC Tongariro Operations Manager George Taylor says to get to the point where they were filmed, the rule-breaking mountain bikers had to pass signs warning mountain biking was not permitted, traverse hundreds of steps, go past numerous walkers - and not encounter a single other cyclist.

It is an offence under the Tongariro National Park bylaws (1981) to use a vehicle, including bicycles, off formed roads.

“Mountain biking is clearly not a permitted activity – it’s an affront to those working to protect the fragile environment and cultural significance of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing to see people deliberately disregard the rules and clear communication of those.

“Bicycles on walking tracks can damage sensitive alpine environments, present a safety risk to trampers, and are generally disrespectful of this taonga national park,” says George.

“Our compliance officer said the pair were a little defensive to begin with but cooperated politely with his requests.”

Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and DOC want to ensure the experience of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is safe, respectful, and sustainable into the future.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro spokesperson Te Ngaehe Wanikau says Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro were deeply concerned to hear mountain bikes had been used to traverse the Tongariro Crossing.

“As the Kaitiaki – guardians and hapū who maintain Mana Whenua in this area - our inherent responsibility requires we ensure the spiritual, cultural and physical safety and well-being of our sacred maunga Tongariro, and that of all people who share the magnificence of Tongariro with us.

“The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is a place where people connect in a physical and in many instances, a spiritual manner with this special environment.

“The use of mountain bikes on a track created solely for pedestrian use, places both the users of the crossing, and the unique environment of Tongariro at risk.

“Ngati Hikairo ki Tongariro condemns mountain biking and any other non-pedestrian activity compromising the safety and well-being of people and Tongariro.”

DOC has recently introduced a booking system for visitors to the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, a first step in sustainable management for the popular site.

If the tourists had booked their trip, they would have received confirmation emails containing safety and cultural information to perhaps avoid their embarrassing mistake.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is precious, and everyone who lives and travels here has a responsibility to look after it and respect its nature, people, and culture,” says George.

“In addition, each of us needs to take personal responsibility by preparing for the location, conditions, and, of course, whether the chosen activity is allowed!

“We encourage people to prepare for their trips, protect nature, and enjoy the taonga that is Tongariro National Park.”

DOC urges all visitors planning recreation on public conservation land - particularly national parks - to visit the DOC website and properly inform themselves about the activities which are allowed at their destination.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Immigration’s Role In The Gaza Carnage


If the world was in any doubt about what Israel’s endgame in Gaza might be, this (Google translated) Christmas Day report in the Israeli media made it pretty clear: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed [today] at the Likud faction meeting that he is working to bring about the voluntary immigration of Gaza residents to other countries. “Our problem is [finding] countries that are ready to absorb, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 