Man charged following Waikato incident

A man was due in court today on serious charges following an incident in Waharoa that left a road worker in hospital with critical injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after midday yesterday.

Roading contractors were working in Dunlop Road, Waharoa with safety measures in place, when a white Haval SUV drove through the work site at speed, striking one of the roading crew.

Police believe that the driver of the vehicle had been involved in an altercation at a nearby commercial premises a short time earlier, where he had threatened and assaulted staff prior to driving off at speed.

Police are appealing for any witnesses in the area at the time that saw the incident or the white Haval to please get in touch, and quote event number P057394166.

The 28-year-old man appearing in Hamilton District Court today is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, threatening to kill, and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

