Man arrested - Latham Street assault

A 25-year-old man has been charged in relation to an assault in Latham Street, Napier, on 10 January.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Kate Hyde would like to thank the public for their assistance.

