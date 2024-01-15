Workplace fatality, Whangārei

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Don’t hold your breath for a final judgement from the International Court of Justice as to whether Israel is, or isn’t, committing genocide in Gaza. Since 2019, the ICJ has been mulling over whether Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya population, and still hasn’t reached a conclusion. Similarly, it took 14 years for the ICJ to conclude that while yes, acts of genocide were committed by Serbian forces in Bosnia in the 1990s, the Serbian government wasn’t directly responsible for committing genocide. Problem being, an intention to commit genocide is rarely announced in advance... More
Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project. “Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More