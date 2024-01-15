Workplace fatality, Whangārei



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail

The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.

“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More



ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations

“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More

