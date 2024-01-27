Section Of Devon Road In New Plymouth Closed Following Serious Crash - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Devon Road in New

Plymouth.

The crash was reported to Police at 7.10pm and involved several cars.

Devon Road is closed between De Havilland Drive and Corbet Road, including

access to Airport Drive/New Plymouth Airport.

At this stage there is no information regarding injuries but an update will

be provided as soon as that information is available.

