Fatal Crash, Gisborne

Police can advise a person involved in a serious crash in Gisborne on Tuesday 23 January has passed away this evening.

The serious crash unit are continuing to investigate the crash which involved a car and truck at the intersection of Matawai Road and Back Ormond Road in Gisborne around 4:30pm.

The driver of the car, a local woman, was transported to hospital with critical injuries following the crash and sadly succumbed to her injuries around 7:00pm this evening.

Police wish to pass on their sincere condolences to the whanau of the woman.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact 105, quoting file number 240123/6841.

