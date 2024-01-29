Police seek information following arson

Police are seeking the public’s assistance after a car suspicious car fire that resulted in vegetation catching alight.

A blue-coloured Mazda 3 hatchback, registration DHK199, was stolen from a Monrad Street property in Palmerston North around midday on 20 January.

At 8pm on 22 January, it was found engulfed in fire near the railway line, at the intersection of Longburn Rongotea Road and Number One Line Longburn.

The fire was so severe that surrounding grass and fences caught on fire, however FENZ managed to extinguish the flames before the fire spread further.

Police need to hear from any members of the public who have seen the vehicle pictured between the 20th and 22nd, especially around the area where it was set alight.

We would also like to hear from anyone who saw persons or other vehicles leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 240122/1054.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

