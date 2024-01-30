Fatal e-scooter crash, Eden Terrace

One person has died following an e-scooter crash in Eden Terrace on Monday evening.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Ian McKinnon Drive around 11.30pm.

The person was located in a critical condition, and CPR was commenced, however they were pronounced dead a short time later.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

