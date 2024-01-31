Multiple Fatalities Following Crash, South Taranaki

Police can advise multiple people have died following a crash at the intersection of Mountain Road and State Highway 3 (Boylan Road), Eltham this morning.

One of the vehicles involved caught fire and Police are working to establish the number of occupants.

Enquiries to determine the occupancy may take some time and an update will be issued when possible.

Two people are confirmed to be deceased.

Diversions are in place at SH 3 and Dalziell Road for north bound traffic and SH 3 and Rotokare Road for south bound traffic.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while a scene examination is conducted.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

