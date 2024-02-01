Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan Ahead If You’re Heading North This Waitangi Day Weekend

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Record numbers are expected to hit the road this long weekend as people head north for Waitangi Day.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has updated its popular Holiday Journeys traffic prediction tool to help everyone plan ahead and minimise delays this weekend.

The tool shows predicted traffic flow across popular journeys over the long weekend, based on previous year’s travel patterns.

As well as busier traffic volumes than usual, a local road closure will be in place on Tuesday 6 February (Waitangi Day) at the SH11 roundabout exit to Te Karuwha Parade in Paihia, restricting traffic to Waitangi.

A detour to via SH10 to Haruru Falls will be communicated on the morning of Waitangi Day. From there, parking is available at Bledisloe ground and there is a shuttle bus to Waitangi. Road users are encouraged to use the provided buses to and from the event.

“Roads to and from Paihia and Waitangi are likely to be very busy this weekend, so people should plan ahead and expect delays” says NZTA Journey Manager Kingston Brands.

“We know that congestion and delays can be frustrating, but the most important thing is that everyone gets to their destination safely. Please plan ahead, be patient, drive to the conditions and comply with any temporary speed limits in place.

“Delays are inevitable in peak times, and starting your trip at non-peak times can make the journey safer and more enjoyable.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’ve also observed the numbers from traffic volumes for previous long weekends and holiday periods, and used that data to make our best predictions for when and where traffic will be heaviest this weekend.

“While we’re encouraging people to use our holiday journeys tool to help plan their trips, predicted peak times can change based on incidents, weather or even driver behaviour, so we’re also encouraging people to check real time updates before they head off, which provides traffic information and updates on delays, road works and road closures in real time” says Mr Brands.

Tips for safe driving this long weekend:

  • Check your car is in good “health” before you head off. Check your tyre pressure and tread, windscreen wipers, indicators and lights.
  • Take extra care when travelling in holiday periods because of increased traffic volumes, congestion, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.
  • Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or amount of traffic.
  • Avoid fatigue. Take regular breaks to stay alert.
  • Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.
  • Be patient – overtaking is unlikely to make a significant difference to your journey time due to the amount of traffic expected over the weekend.
  • Allow plenty of time. Remember you are on holiday, so there’s no need to rush.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Flat Tax Fever


Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year...
More

 
 


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 