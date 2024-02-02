Police Investigating Ram Raid In Clive, Hawke's Bay

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating after a ram raid at a store in Clive overnight.

Police were called at 2.55am today after a vehicle was used to gain access to the store.

At this stage it is unclear if anything was taken by the person or persons responsible.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 240202/2506.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

