Man Arrested For Murder In Dayne Rademakers Homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald:

A man has been arrested for the murder of Palmerston North man Dayne Rademakers last year.

Mr Rademakers died in hospital after being found with stab wounds at an address on Clyde Crescent in the early hours of Monday 21 August 2023.

Over several months, a dedicated team of detectives have worked hard to establish the facts of what occurred and to identify the person responsible.

The accused man was taken into custody today in Shannon.

The 43-year-old is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, Saturday 3 February.

Police would like to thank members of the public who have provided information to assist in the investigation, and can confirm no one else is being sought in relation to Mr Rademakers’ death.

Police are still seeking a distinctive camo-coloured beanie [1] as part of our ongoing investigation.

