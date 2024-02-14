Energy Efficiency Funding Scheme Suspended

Council’s energy efficiency and clean heating loan
scheme will be suspended for any new loans from 29
February.
Council’s loan scheme was set up in 2010
to assist Marlborough ratepayers to take advantage of
government subsidies for insulation and clean heating. It
meant ratepayers could take out loans to insulate or heat
their homes, to a maximum of $15,000, which was added to
their rates.
A changing regulatory environment is the
impetus for the change, Council’s Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Blake says. “There are now other options available
to ratepayers with the large banks providing top up
mortgages for energy efficiency upgrades at a better rate
than Council offers,” Mr Blake said.
“The
suspension of the scheme will not affect ratepayers who have
an existing loan with us - it will only apply to new
loans.”
The Energy Efficiency and Conservation
Authority has had various schemes to provide grants for
insulation and heating - the current one is called Warmer
Kiwi Homes.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Truth in packaging can be a political rarity, but the gap between what the Luxon administration says it is doing and what its policies will actually deliver is looking as wide as the Grand Canyon. Is it possible to run a government for three years purely on misleading slogans and labels – competence, efficiency, fairness, the healing of social divisions etc – while carrying out policies that are the polar opposite of those virtues? New Zealanders are about to find out if we are truly as credulous as this government assumes us to be... More
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More