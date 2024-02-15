DCC statement on a potential change to the 10 year plan process

The Dunedin City Council will consider whether to run an Annual Plan for 2024-25, followed by a nine year plan process, or continue with a 10 year plan process, following the passing of a Bill designed to give councils more flexibility.

The Bill – which is yet to receive Royal Assent – will allow councils to choose between the two options while the government’s new approach to Three Waters reforms is being finalised.

As a result, the Council’s 10 year plan meeting scheduled for next week will now not go ahead. Instead, Councillors will consider the implications of both options at its next meeting on 27 February 2024, once the new law has received Royal Assent.

The Council’s budget meetings will now be held on 12-14 March 2024, regardless of Councillors’ preferred option.

