DCC statement on a potential change to the 10 year plan process

The Dunedin City Council will consider whether to run an
Annual Plan for 2024-25, followed by a nine year plan
process, or continue with a 10 year plan process, following
the passing of a Bill designed to give councils more
flexibility.
The Bill – which is yet to receive
Royal Assent – will allow councils to choose between the
two options while the government’s new approach to Three
Waters reforms is being finalised.
As a result, the
Council’s 10 year plan meeting scheduled for next week
will now not go ahead. Instead, Councillors will consider
the implications of both options at its next meeting on 27
February 2024, once the new law has received Royal
Assent.
The Council’s budget meetings will now be
held on 12-14 March 2024, regardless of Councillors’
preferred
option.
