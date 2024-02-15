Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Suspected Avian Botulism Cases In Birds In Waimanu Lagoons

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

A number of dead waterfowl have been removed from Waimanu Lagoons, Waikanae. It’s suspected that avian botulism, a disease that causes paralysis and death in birds and fish, is the cause of the mortalities.

While the cases have been detected at the Waimanu Lagoons, it is expected that the outbreak will extend to Waikanae Scientific Estuary Reserve due to the proximity and movement of birds between sites. Caution is advised at both locations.

Kāpiti Coast District Council – Environment and Ecological Services team lead Andy McKay says the lagoon water had been tested earlier in the week and confirmed there was no toxic algae present, so avian botulism is the probable cause.

“While the toxin that causes avian botulism is present in the environment year-round, most outbreaks of avian botulism occur during summer when conditions are favourable for the bacteria levels to increase rapidly”, says Mr McKay.

“Wild and captive bird populations, most notably waterfowl, are at risk of contracting the disease through the consumption of invertebrates and, most commonly, maggots that are infected with the toxin. The disease will also kill fish and eels (tuna).

“Thankfully, avian botulism does not pose a major risk to humans, but cats and dogs are at risk of illness if they eat infected carcasses.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We ask people to keep themselves and their animals away from any dead birds, eels, or fish they find in or near our waterways and to inform Council so we can remove and dispose of the carcasses safely.

“Signage will be installed at Waimanu Lagoon, to ensure people are aware of the issue.

“We’re inspecting the lagoons daily to remove dead birds and dispose of them safely.

“Outbreaks are managed through the removal of infected carcasses and breaking the maggot cycle. The disease generally runs its course once cooler weather arrives.”

We’re working with Greater Wellington Regional Council, Ministry for Primary Industries, Fish & Game, and the Department of Conservation to ensure collectively we have a good grasp on the spread and to keep the public informed if the situation changes.

Public are advised not handle dead fish, eels or birds with their bare hands, and not to harvest or consume birds, eels, or fish from areas where botulism is suspected.

To report any dead birds in Council parks and public spaces please phone us on 04 296 4700 or 0800 486 486.

More information about avian botulism can be found on our website: Avian botulism - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 