Port Hills Fire Update #14

Firefighting on the Port Hills will focus on consolidating the perimeter of the fire and extinguishing hotspots today.

Incident Controller Steve Kennedy said the intention was to create a 50 metre wide edge around the whole 24km perimeter of the fireground before stronger winds develop tomorrow.

Sixteen crews have taken over from the nightshift, and will be working with diggers and a bulldozer today. Up to seven helicopters will be conducting the air attack.

"The safety of our crews and the public is still a major consideration for us, as this is an active fireground," Steve Kennedy says. "We have been able to get almost all the residents home but they all know that the fire is not out, and they may have to evacuate again at short notice."

Dyers Pass road and other local roads will be busy with fire trucks, tankers and other emergency services vehicles moving between sectors, so the public is being asked to stay away from the whole summit.

Satellite imagery has helped Fire and Emergency better define the area that has been burnt within the 24km perimeter, and the fireground will be surveyed again using thermal imaging tonight.

Steve Kennedy has also asked people to remain mindful that the fire danger remains very high right across Canterbury, and not to carry out any activities that could spark another fire.

