Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward by-election – update on vote count

Independent candidate Karl Tiefenbacher remains the provisional winner of the by-election to fill the vacant seat in Wellington City Council’s Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward – however his winning margin has reduced to 164 votes – with about 590 special votes still to be counted.

Initial progress results released yesterday afternoon showed Mr Tiefenbacher ahead of Green Party candidate Geordie Rogers by 621 votes. However a further count last evening has reduced the lead.

A formal declaration of the final election result will be made by Wednesday 21 February.

A total of 8107 ordinary votes were cast before polls closed at 12 noon yesterday. Turnout is expected to be about 24% of the 33,723 enrolled voters in the ward – which centres on central Wellington, Te Aro and surrounding inner-suburbs.

The seat, one of three in the ward, was vacated by the resignation of former Councillor Tamatha Paul who was elected to Parliament last year.

