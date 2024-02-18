Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward by-election – update on vote count

Independent candidate Karl Tiefenbacher remains the
provisional winner of the by-election to fill the vacant
seat in Wellington City Council’s Pukehīnau/Lambton
General Ward – however his winning margin has reduced to
164 votes – with about 590 special votes still to be
counted.
Initial progress results released yesterday
afternoon showed Mr Tiefenbacher ahead of Green Party
candidate Geordie Rogers by 621 votes. However a further
count last evening has reduced the lead.
A formal
declaration of the final election result will be made by
Wednesday 21 February.
A total of 8107 ordinary votes
were cast before polls closed at 12 noon yesterday. Turnout
is expected to be about 24% of the 33,723 enrolled voters in
the ward – which centres on central Wellington, Te Aro and
surrounding inner-suburbs.
The seat, one of three in
the ward, was vacated by the resignation of former
Councillor Tamatha Paul who was elected to Parliament last
year.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt. For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages... More
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More