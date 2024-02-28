Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Gears Up For Consultation On Proposed 10-year Budget

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

The development of Canterbury Regional Council’s (Environment Canterbury’s) Long-Term Plan 2024-34 has taken a step forward, after Councillors adopted the draft consultation document.

Download the Council agenda, which contains the draft consultation document and supporting material.

This means the community will soon be invited to give feedback on the Council’s proposed work plan for the next 10 years – and how it might get the funding to deliver it.

The public consultation period will run from 13 March 2024 until 14 April 2024. There will be several ways to provide submissions, including through ecan.govt.nz/whatsthecost.

Options and price tags are outlined in the consultation document. It’s split into three sections, reflecting the core services the Council provides: Environmental Regulation and Protection, Community Preparedness and Response to Hazards, and Public Transport.

Chair Peter Scott said the proposals show that the Council is walking a tightrope.

“It’s been a real balance, as we weigh up the ‘must-do’ work with affordability.

“However, it's now up to the community to tell us which services are most important to them and how they want their rates spent.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“For instance, would you support more investment in flood and river resilience, if it meant we had to cut back on regional park maintenance? Do you agree with a full-throttle approach to public transport investment? Are there services that you’d prefer us to wind back, if it might reduce the potential costs to ratepayers?

"What's the cost of taking action, vs the cost of not doing enough?"

The preferred $346.3 million work package for the first year (2024/25) would require a 24.2 percent increase in revenue collected from rates. However, this would vary for each property, depending on its location, its value, and how targeted rates apply. The material we've produced includes examples showing the dollar impact on a range of properties across the region.

Scott said the proposed rates rise reflects the full impact of the pressures regional government is under from central government policies, community expectations and the state of the environment.

“But what we’ll be wanting to know from you is – have we got it right?

“We have limited ways to fund our work. About 60 percent of the proposed first-year costs would be covered by rates - the rest would be funded by grants, fees and charges, and debt. All of our proposed options involve borrowing an extra $16.4 million. How does that sit with you?"

Other proposals include:

  • a targeted rate to properties in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, to help improve indigenous biodiversity outcomes in that area
  • a targeted rate for the Selwyn district to help fund river resilience in that area
  • delivery of all of PT Futures’ (Greater Christchurch Public Transport Futures Programme) network improvements over the next seven years
  • a fixed-fee approach for certain consenting work.

Scott encourages everyone to look through the proposals and start having conversations.

“We won’t know what trade-offs you’re prepared to make, or if you’re comfortable with where we’ve landed, unless you tell us.”

A further statement will be issued closer to the start of the consultation period, with more information on how to give feedback.

To find out more about the types of rates and how they're collected,

visit our rates page.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 