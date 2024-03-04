Police Make Second Arrest In Mangamuka Homicide Investigation

Police have arrested a second person in relation to the death of a man in

Mangamuka on Sunday night.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says a 39-year-old female has

been taken into custody this afternoon.

“The woman has been charged with possesses offensive weapon and is due to

appear in the Kaitaia District Court tomorrow, Tuesday 5 March.”

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

“We cannot rule out further arrests or charges in relation to this incident

as our enquiries continue,” Detective Inspector Symonds says.

“A Police presence will remain in the area this evening.”

Police continue to urge anyone with information regarding the incident, who

has not yet spoken to us, to please call 105 or provide information online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240304/6284.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

