Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Great Vibe At Saturday’s Community Event

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The sun came out on Saturday for the free community event Tū Whitia – Stand & Shine to mark one year since Cyclone Gabrielle.

This event was supported by Gisborne District Council with funding from Trust Tairāwhiti.

Event organiser Merle Walker described the day as a positive way for everyone to band together after the weather events of last year.

“It was a great turnout.

“It was a hot day, so the children loved the bouncy castles that had water as part of the fun, and there was a free sausage sizzle and plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

“Thank you to the community for coming down to support this event together.

“It was inspiring to see how many people turned up.”

Held at the Gisborne Soundshell and the Adventure Playground the event kicked off at 3pm with several thousand people coming and going until it finished at 8.30pm.

The old-school water-dunk games had queues of children on the sunny day and all ages were catered for with gazebos, couches and snacks set up for kaumatua to enjoy a view of the stage from the shade.

“Thank you to Te Wānanga o Aotearoa for providing this space, which they donated and created themselves. Thanks also to Isaac Ngatai for coming down on behalf of community police, Primal Fitness and MC’s Turanga FM presenters Rāhia Timutimu and Matai Smith for keeping the crowd upbeat between performances.”

Many families brought picnics and set up in the Adventure Playground where there were bouncy castles and the Lion’s Club train offering rides. Later in the evening, dedicated Tami Neilson fans came down, especially for her set at the end.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Merle said there was a “great vibe” on the ground, and everyone loved the kaupapa to come together as a community a year after the cyclone hit.

“The event was well supported by everyone.

“Evening entertainers Scribe and Tami Neilson both gave substantial discounts off their fees, Pro Traffic donated all their services for free and Hāpi Te Haura (Smokefree) donated 1000 sausages.

“Thanks to my crew, and everyone who contributed to make this event. The Top Town event was a lot of fun and it’d be great to bring this concept back again.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 