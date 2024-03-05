Six In The Mix Proves An Easy Fix For Police
Police have arrested half a dozen people after being
alerted to a stolen
vehicle travelling through Highbrook in the early hours.
At around 3.25am, Police became
aware of the stolen vehicle driving along
Great South Road.
Acting Inspector Steve Albrey, Relieving Area
Prevention Manager, says the
Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations on the vehicle while a
patrol unit positioned themselves to stop the car.
“The
vehicle was successfully spiked on Great South Road,
Papatoetoe and
dumped nearby on Weston Avenue.
“However the six occupants have got out of
the vehicle and fled on foot in
different directions.
“Eagle has assisted staff on the ground
in locating all six, who were taken
into custody without incident.”
Acting Inspector Albrey says the arrests
are a great example of various
Police teams working together.
“We know that vehicle thefts are extremely concerning for our community.
“Police are committed
to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such
as
this will be held to account.”
Police would
also like to remind the public to immediately report
anything of
concern to Police by calling 111.
A
19-year-old will appear in Manukau District Court today
charged with
unlawfully taking a vehicle.
Two
17-year-olds, a 15-year-old, 14-year-old and 12-year-old
have been
referred to Youth Aid Services.