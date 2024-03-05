Six In The Mix Proves An Easy Fix For Police

Police have arrested half a dozen people after being alerted to a stolen

vehicle travelling through Highbrook in the early hours.

At around 3.25am, Police became aware of the stolen vehicle driving along

Great South Road.

Acting Inspector Steve Albrey, Relieving Area Prevention Manager, says the

Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations on the vehicle while a

patrol unit positioned themselves to stop the car.

“The vehicle was successfully spiked on Great South Road, Papatoetoe and

dumped nearby on Weston Avenue.

“However the six occupants have got out of the vehicle and fled on foot in

different directions.

“Eagle has assisted staff on the ground in locating all six, who were taken

into custody without incident.”

Acting Inspector Albrey says the arrests are a great example of various

Police teams working together.

“We know that vehicle thefts are extremely concerning for our community.

“Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such as

this will be held to account.”

Police would also like to remind the public to immediately report anything of

concern to Police by calling 111.

A 19-year-old will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with

unlawfully taking a vehicle.

Two 17-year-olds, a 15-year-old, 14-year-old and 12-year-old have been

referred to Youth Aid Services.

