Urgent Overnight Closure: SH16 Eastbound Link To SH1 Northbound Link, Newton Road

Due to a fire under the Newton Road bridge last night, there will be an urgent closure on SH16 eastbound link to SH1 northbound link between 9pm and 5am to carry out repair work and inspection of the Newton Road bridge.

A full eastbound closure will be in place and the following ramps/links will be closed:

SH16 eastbound to SH1 northbound link

Nelson Street northbound off-ramp

A detour will be in place from SH16 Newton Road eastbound off-ramp, via Newton Road, Hopetoun Street, Pitt Street, Union Street and Nelson Street.

People can also expect delays this afternoon as temporary traffic lights are put in place.

NZTA thanks motorists in advance for their patience.

