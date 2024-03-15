Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Urgent Need To Unlock Three Waters Funding And Certainty – Water New Zealand/ACE New Zealand Survey

Friday, 15 March 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Two thirds of respondents in a Three Waters pulse survey have had contracts either paused, deferred or cancelled in the past six months.

The survey, conducted by Water New Zealand and ACE New Zealand, across the membership of the two organisations, represents almost 100 contractors, consultancies, suppliers and councils.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says the findings reflect the growing concerns of an investment hiatus and an urgent need for certainty.

“Our members have been telling us about cancelled contracts for several months now. And this survey clearly shows that the supply chain is being impacted by uncertainty and a lack of expected, previously planned investment.”

According to the survey, around one third of respondents reported that new contracts had been issued in the last six months.

“Water services are provided by long-life multi-billion dollar assets. We need a well defined, committed and funded pipeline of work that avoids stop-start situations,” says Gillian Blythe.

The survey highlights the need for a long term agreed approach by central and local government that provides certainty.

The survey also revealed a significant drop in business confidence, with 75 percent reporting either significant or some deterioration in business confidence.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

ACE New Zealand chief executive Helen Davidson says the Government needs to prioritise giving the sector confidence as soon as possible through clear direction on policy and projects.

“Businesses are telling us they can’t hold on any longer on the promise of investment. They need decisions and certainty now to sustain their businesses through the next few months to be ready when the Government needs them.

“We know businesses are already downsizing, and we are losing precious talent who can’t see a future career in Aotearoa New Zealand. When those skilled workers leave our shores, it will be difficult to attract them back when we need them. This will create further costs and delays to get things done, which affects all New Zealand.”

Key findings include:

Contract outcomes in last 6 months - % of respondents (issued, paused, deferred, cancelled)

  • Renewals – 35%, 30%, 26%, 5%
  • Improvements in level of service – 32%, 30%, 32%, 8%
  • Growth – 26%, 36%, 26%, 9%
  • Recovery/climate related work: 28%, 27%, 16%, 5%

Business confidence

  • 29 percent of respondents report significant deterioration in business confidence in the past six months while 46 percent report some deterioration, 13 percent report no change while 12 percent report some improvement.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 