Picton’s Dublin Street To Reopen Soon

Mayor Nadine Taylor says KiwiRail’s decision to re-instate the level crossing and reopen Dublin Street in Picton is welcome news.

“The Waitohi Picton community who have been and continue to be disrupted by the iReX project works will be pleased to hear that KiwiRail has confirmed Dublin Street will be reopened. This is a good outcome for the local community until a longer-term decision is made about the future of the roading network in the town,” Mayor Taylor said.

KiwiRail has been in discussions with the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) regarding building the Dublin Street overbridge and associated road upgrades in Waitohi Picton relating to the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. In December 2023, the Government announced it would not provide additional funding to meet an increase in construction costs and KiwiRail decided to wind down the project.

KiwiRail iReX Programme Director David Warburton says while discussions are ongoing with NZTA, KiwiRail has made the decision to re-instate the level crossing and reopen Dublin Street. “The reopening means the Waitohi Picton community can use the road, while decisions are being worked through on the future of the transport network,” he said.

“Dublin Street will reopen in two phases, with work starting after Easter to reopen the street west of Market Street, including Market Street and the side streets. East of Market Street will come second. We don’t have firm dates but are working to do this as quickly as possible, however it does rely on the availability of specialist equipment.”

KiwiRail is also working with Council and NZTA on how the Broadway intersection in Picton will be left moving forward, Mr Warburton said. “We are also working with Port Marlborough on the best options for the old terminal buildings and the new temporary terminal and we are completing the Waitohi Awa Culvert strengthening work.”

Around sixty people including Mayor Taylor met at a KiwiRail coffee morning in Picton recently so the iReX and Interislander teams could thank the community for their support and hospitality.

