Small Wellington Businesses Punished By Swipe At Drivers For No Gain

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has proposed scrapping car
parking spots on Cuba Street with misguided claims it will
reduce emissions. This will reduce parking revenue by
$200,000, plus damage already struggling local
businesses.
Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union
Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross,
said:
“Whanau wants to scrap car parking spots
despite the fact this won’t lead to a single gram of
reduced carbon emissions. Under the ETS, any reduction in
transport emissions here simply frees up more carbon credits
to be used by other emitters.
“This lack of basic
understanding shows why Wellington is falling apart at the
seams. At every turn, the council seem to make life harder
for residents and drive away trade from local
businesses.
“It’s easy for Whanau to say income
can’t be the priority when, thanks to ratepayers, hers is
safe. It’s the income of hardworking Wellingtonians
already drowning in red tape that is on the
line.”
