Arrest Made In Hastings Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District Crime Manager:

A 30-year-old Hastings man has been charged with murder today after a body was discovered in a burnt-out car earlier this week.

The man was arrested mid-afternoon and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow (30 March).

A homicide investigation was launched after emergency services were called to a burning vehicle on Irongate Road, Hastings, about 8.40pm on Tuesday. A short time later emergency services established that a person was deceased inside.

Formal identification of the victim is ongoing.

While an arrest has been made, there are still a number of unanswered questions. We believe there are people in the community who have information that’s of value to us; some may not realise it.

We need to speak with you if you have any information that could help us.

If you know who was involved or what occurred, have CCTV footage that may assist, or have any information that may help Police in our investigation, please come forward.

You come into the Hastings Police Station, or contact us by calling 105 or making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240327/2456.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

