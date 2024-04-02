Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pair Arrested Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people are due before the Court today following an incident that spanned across Tāmaki Makaurau on Monday evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, Auckland City CIB, says Police responded to reports of a vehicle allegedly carrying stolen licence plates in Onehunga around 5.10pm.

“The vehicle was initially sighted travelling on Selwyn Road and Eagle was quickly overhead to provide observations.

“The vehicle failed to stop when signalled to do so and, while Police did not pursue, Eagle continued to monitor its movements as it travelled south.”

Police sighted the vehicle travelling on the Southern Motorway before exiting at the Princes Street off-ramp in Ōtāhuhu.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bostock says the vehicle briefly stopped at an address on Wedgewood Avenue where the occupants of the fleeing vehicle took another vehicle.

“It is alleged the two occupants of the original vehicle have threatened those in this second car and forced them out, before taking off in their vehicle at speed.”

“Police immediately responded to these victims who were thankfully uninjured.”

Eagle continued to monitor the second vehicles movements as it travelled on State Highway 20 and State Highway 16 towards Titirangi.

“At this point, the vehicle has crashed into a member of the public’s vehicle before coming to a stop outside Lemnos Place,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bostock says.

“Both the occupants have attempted to flee the area on foot, where Eagle kept a close eye on them until they were located and taken into custody a short time later.”

A 48-year-old female and a 52-year-old man have been arrested in relation to this incident.

Both people are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges relating to aggravated assault, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and failing to stop.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bostock says this was a volatile incident, which put many lives at risk.

“We are again thankful there were no injuries to members of our community during this incident, however we are incredibly lucky to be able to say that.

“Police will allege this manner of driving was extremely reckless and had the potential to cause serious harm to a number of people.

“We hope these two arrests bring reassurance we are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.”

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

