Reminder: SH1 Brynderwyn Hills To Re-close Tonight

Following a boost to Northland businesses over the Easter break, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding motorists that SH1 Brynderwyn Hills will close again to all traffic from 11:59pm tonight.

The six day re-opening provided some reprieve for people over the busy holiday period, however work must now to continue to ensure that the road can permanently re-open from 11:59pm Sunday 12 May.

NZTA would like to thank everyone for adhering to the safety measures and temporary speed limits in place.

Please remember to drive to the conditions and maintain adequate following distances, so everyone can reach their destination safely.

Three scenic detour routes remain available, including SH12/SH14, Paparoa Oakleigh Road and Cove Road.

Contractor teams are proactively inspecting the routes every day to address any issues and ensure that the roads are as high quality as possible including clear signage and wayfinding.

