Ratepayers, Not Unaccountable Bureaucrats, Should Be Responsible For Heritage Listings

Responding to calls from Wellington City Council to be able to delist heritage buildings by a simple majority vote, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Ratepayers are on the hook for paying to preserve heritage buildings, and so it should be ratepayers deciding what is worth protecting.

“The current heritage framework has locked Wellington ratepayers into forking out up to $4,000 per household just for the Town Hall revamp alone. In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, and with dozens of other heritage liabilities across the city, that’s clearly not sustainable.

“The Taxpayers’ Union has long called for councils to be able to vote on delisting buildings. As rates continue to spiral, it’s refreshing to see Wellington City Council finally acknowledging the source of some of its financial woes.”

