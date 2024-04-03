Drugs Seized In Matamata Search Warrant

Yesterday, Matamata Police executed a search warrant at a Gladstone Road address and located approximately 302.44 grams of methamphetamine, cannabis plants, and drug utensils.

A 45-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court today, on a variety of charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply and cannabis cultivation.

Tuesday’s search warrant followed a previous search warrant last Thursday of an address on Old Te Aroha Road, Okauia, where a 34-year-old man now faces drug cultivation and firearms charges.

Eastern Waikato Area Commander, Inspector Mike Henwood says this is an example of some of the great investigative work the Matamata Police have put in to reduce offending in the local area.

“We know drugs such as methamphetamine cause significant harm in our communities, and fuels family harm and dishonesty offending.”

“Unsurprisingly, where there are hard drugs there are illegal firearms and it’s great to have another firearm out of the hands of criminal offenders.”

