Five Swift Arrests Follow Aggravated Robbery

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth.

Police have arrested five youths within an hour of a serious aggravated robbery in Dinsdale today.

At 1.15pm, Police were called to a service station on Whatawhata Road after five masked offenders stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing. There were several people in the shop at the time.

A worker was able to call Police from a safe room and officers, including two dog units, responded immediately.

The suspects left the scene in a stolen car, which Police were able to track thanks to several 111 calls about the car on driving on the wrong side of the road and multiple near-collisions with other motorists.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Hinton Road and Police tracked four alleged offenders, apprehending them nearby.

Further enquiries identified a property of interest, where officers located the remaining fifth suspect.

We are providing support to the victims and witnesses who were inside the store. One was a child who, while not harmed, was understandably distressed by what unfolded.

People deserve to be able to do their work or go about their day without being threatened, harmed or made to feel unsafe. I want to thank the members of the public who called us immediately with information, as has been crucial in helping us get such a fast result.

