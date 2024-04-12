Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Week Of Community Conversations To Go

Friday, 12 April 2024, 11:35 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Gisborne District Council has one week to go in its month-long consultation with the community around the region’s plans and budget for the next three years 2024-2027.

For the past few weeks, Councillors and Council staff have travelled, and will travel, to reach townships and communities from Te Araroa to Tiniroto and lots in between.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says the conversations are appreciated from all sides.

“Having our subject matter experts at these meetings means we’re able to have direct conversations with the community about the issues that are most important to them.

“The biggest concerns from these conversations have been about the state of our roads and our environment.

“And this is what the consultation document is asking our community; have we got it right for all that we have to do.

“Rate rises of 11.4 percent come into effect on 1 July 2024. To keep this as low as possible means there are some things that Council can’t afford to do.

“The biggest question is whether the community wants to pay a bit more rates to get more done.”

Another stand-out theme from the conversations is that communities would like the chance to engage with Council more.

“We have come away from these meetings wanting to come up with a solution for better engagement with our community going forward. What you think does matter.”

If you’d like to attend one of the community conversations in person have a look at the calendar of events still to come.

Mayor Stoltz says those unable to attend the meetings can still have their say by reading the consultation document and making a submission by April 19.

Have your say either online or pick up a form and consultation document at the following areas:

  • Council Fitzherbert Street
  • Council Te Puia Springs office
  • HB Williams Library

