Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rainbows Now A Sign Of Pride In Paekākāriki

Friday, 12 April 2024, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council and Paekākāriki Community Board are proud to showcase the new rainbow signs that were installed at Campbell Park earlier this month.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow said the new signs create a splash of colour and vibrancy, reflecting the character of the village.

“Paekākāriki takes great pride in being an inclusive and welcoming community, and our residents wanted the signage to reflect these values,” Mayor Holborow said.

“Campbell Park is a focal point for the community, with a sports field, a skate park, playground equipment, and stunning views across to Kāpiti Island. It’s also the location for special events and festivals, so it’s an ideal location to showcase village pride.”

Gareth Eloff, Manager, Parks Open Space and Environment, Paekākāriki Community Board Members Sorcha Ruth and Christian Judge, Mayor Janet Holborow, and tamariki from Paekākāriki School.        (Photo supplied)

Community Board member Christian Judge said that initially, residents had wanted the existing sign lettering to be painted in a rainbow of colours, however, as Council signage is standardised across the district it wasn’t appropriate to have that kind of customisation.

“The Community Board worked with the community and Kāpiti District Coast Council’s Parks team to find a compromise, ultimately opting to incorporate a rainbow into the structure,” Mr Judge said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We worked with the community and local schools to understand their wishes for this space. The signs were then designed and constructed by local company, Studio Signs. The signs connect with Campbell Park’s rainbow-coloured play equipment, which was upgraded in 2020.

“Rainbow colours are a symbol of inclusion, and that means so much for our residents. It’s a playful and eye-catching addition to the playground that children enjoy, and we hope the new signs bring joy and delight to all members of our community.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 