Rainbows Now A Sign Of Pride In Paekākāriki

Kāpiti Coast District Council and Paekākāriki Community Board are proud to showcase the new rainbow signs that were installed at Campbell Park earlier this month.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow said the new signs create a splash of colour and vibrancy, reflecting the character of the village.

“Paekākāriki takes great pride in being an inclusive and welcoming community, and our residents wanted the signage to reflect these values,” Mayor Holborow said.

“Campbell Park is a focal point for the community, with a sports field, a skate park, playground equipment, and stunning views across to Kāpiti Island. It’s also the location for special events and festivals, so it’s an ideal location to showcase village pride.”

Gareth Eloff, Manager, Parks Open Space and Environment, Paekākāriki Community Board Members Sorcha Ruth and Christian Judge, Mayor Janet Holborow, and tamariki from Paekākāriki School. (Photo supplied)

Community Board member Christian Judge said that initially, residents had wanted the existing sign lettering to be painted in a rainbow of colours, however, as Council signage is standardised across the district it wasn’t appropriate to have that kind of customisation.

“The Community Board worked with the community and Kāpiti District Coast Council’s Parks team to find a compromise, ultimately opting to incorporate a rainbow into the structure,” Mr Judge said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We worked with the community and local schools to understand their wishes for this space. The signs were then designed and constructed by local company, Studio Signs. The signs connect with Campbell Park’s rainbow-coloured play equipment, which was upgraded in 2020.

“Rainbow colours are a symbol of inclusion, and that means so much for our residents. It’s a playful and eye-catching addition to the playground that children enjoy, and we hope the new signs bring joy and delight to all members of our community.”

© Scoop Media

