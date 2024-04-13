Iguana Returned To Reptile Park Following Burglary, Police Continue Appeal For Information

The Iguana previously stolen from a reptile park in Wellsford has been safely returned after it was snatched from its home last month.

Sergeant Dan McDermott, Warkworth Police Station Officer in Charge, says: “On 25 March Police were alerted to a burglary at Ti Point Reptile Park, where the offender slithered aware with two reptiles.”

“Since then the 17-year-old stolen leopard tortoise has been returned and now his eight-year-old iguana friend joins him back at the park.

“Police have received a number of calls from the public and are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the animal thieve/s,” says Sergeant McDermott.

This was a distressing incident for not only the reptiles but their carers also, and Police ask anyone who knows who stole the tortoise and the iguana to please contact Police.

if you have any information which may assist in our investigation not yet reported to Police please contact us on 105 and quote file 240320/8108.

No piece of information is too small and will ensure police can hold those involved to account.

