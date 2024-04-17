Play Trailer To Delight And Inspire Tamariki And Whānau

Community events have got more fun with a new play trailer available to hire for free to delight and inspire tamariki and whānau.

The towable trailer, Kia Kaha (which translates to ‘stay strong’), is full of a wide range of play equipment kindly donated by organisations in Horowhenua and encourages unstructured, imaginative and active play to support healthy communities.

“We are very grateful to all the businesses, groups and individuals who donated to this initiative,” Mayor Bernie Wanden says. “The play trailer will be a popular addition to community events throughout our district and will provide hours of enjoyment for our tamariki and whānau.”

Kia Kaha creates even more play opportunities in Horowhenua, enabling fun and learning through free and creative play.

Inside there is sporting and play equipment such as balls, cricket gear, hula hoops, and more. The contents are aimed for young people aged between 5 and 16 years old, but can be enjoyed by older whānau members too.

This free resource is available for community groups to use at their events and can be picked up from the Levin Aquatic Centre.

Play not only allows children to develop and practice life skills, it also contributes to the wellbeing of their whānau and wider community. Play encourages self-directed creativity and innovation, improves social and emotional connection, improves resilience, independence and leadership by determining own outcomes, and improves young people’s understanding of their relationship with the physical environment.

The play trailer was made possible due to a partnership between Horowhenua District Council and Sport Manawatū, and was established by Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund.

While there is no charge to use the play trailer, a koha in the form of adding some equipment is appreciated – this could be sporting or play equipment which encourages imaginative play.

To book Kia Kaha, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/PlayTrailer. A digital copy of a Photo ID is needed to complete the online booking form.

© Scoop Media

