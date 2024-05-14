350 Submissions Received On Long Term Plan - Marlborough District Council

Public submissions to Marlborough District Council’s Long Term Plan 2024-2034 closed at 5pm yesterday. Three hundred and fifty were received, 327 via the online portal and 23 as hard copies.

The submissions cover a variety of items including community facilities, general roading, flood protection and infrastructure planning. Of the online submissions, 154 were related to the Marlborough Sounds roading funding options for repair and reinstatement, by far the largest category of submission. There were 857 different submission points made and funding requests total $6.685M.

Of the 327 online submitters, 91 have asked to speak to their submission at hearings to be held from 10 to 21 June. The mayor and councillors will deliberate and consider all submissions on Monday 24 June.

The Marlborough Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2027 also closed for public submissions yesterday. Fifteen submissions were received.

Mayor Nadine Taylor warmly thanked all submitters.

“It’s great to see such strong interest in the future of Marlborough - thank you to everyone who has taken the time to have their say. It’s now over to councillors and myself to consider everyone’s feedback, suggestions and ideas. I look forward to the public hearings and also some robust discussions with councillors before we decide on our final recommendations.”

Some submissions can be viewed online at https://haveyoursay.marlborough.govt.nz/ where submitters gave permission.

