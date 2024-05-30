Te Māngai Pāho Grateful For Continuation Of Te Reo Māori Funding

This year's Budget 2024 announcement confirmed that Te Māngai Pāho won't have to accommodate a cut in its funding allocation under Vote Māori Development.

Te Māngai Pāho will receive $66.259 million for the promotion of te reo Māori and Māori culture in 2024/25, the same allocation it received in Budget 2023. The continuity of funding will enable us to continue our existing support for diverse content, radio, music and industry capacity building to ensure te reo Māori is living and thriving in Aotearoa.

"We are very grateful that in these constrained economic times the government has been able to maintain the current level of funding for Te Māngai Pāho. This is particularly important not only for te reo Māori but also the wider media sector with both TVNZ and Discovery NZ recently announcing major cuts in local content production," says Larry Parr, Kaihautū o Te Māngai Pāho.

"While Te Māngai Pāho is first and foremost a Māori language agency, any reduction in our funding would have exacerbated the challenges the media sector is facing."

Read the Budget 2024 details here.

