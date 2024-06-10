Total Gross Earnings Up 8.6 Percent In Year To March 2024

Total gross earnings for the March 2024 year rose by 8.6 percent ($13.8 billion) compared with the previous year, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

The total gross earnings for the March 2024 year reached $174 billion, up from $160 billion in the year prior.

At the regional level, all regions saw an increase in total gross earnings when compared with the previous year. The regions with the largest movements by percentage change in the year ended March 2024 were:

Marlborough, up 10 percent ($165 million)

Otago, up 10 percent ($709 million)

Northland, up 8.9 percent ($408 million)

Waikato, up 8.9 percent ($1.3 billion).

