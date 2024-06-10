Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Total Gross Earnings Up 8.6 Percent In Year To March 2024

Monday, 10 June 2024, 11:06 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Total gross earnings for the March 2024 year rose by 8.6 percent ($13.8 billion) compared with the previous year, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

The total gross earnings for the March 2024 year reached $174 billion, up from $160 billion in the year prior.

At the regional level, all regions saw an increase in total gross earnings when compared with the previous year. The regions with the largest movements by percentage change in the year ended March 2024 were:

  • Marlborough, up 10 percent ($165 million)
  • Otago, up 10 percent ($709 million)
  • Northland, up 8.9 percent ($408 million)
  • Waikato, up 8.9 percent ($1.3 billion).

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Total gross earnings up 8.6 percent in year to March 2024
  • Business employment data: March 2024 quarter
  • CSV files for download
Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
