Five Arrests Following April Aggravated Robbery

Five people who allegedly robbed a jewellery store armed with weapons while customers went about their shopping, have now been arrested.

On Sunday 28 April, a group of masked men entered the Michael Hill store at NorthWest Shopping Centre armed with hammers, an axe and a machete.

Waitematā West Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, says the group smashed their way into a number of glass display cabinets, taking jewellery before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

“Police located the vehicle abandoned a short distance away at a park.

“From there our investigation teams completed an area canvas, locating key CCTV and other vehicles involved.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says Police have executed a number of search warrants in the past few weeks at properties across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Police recovered a significant amount of stolen jewellery at one of the addresses during a search on 14 May.

“Our detectives have worked relentlessly to identify and arrest these offenders who committed a violent and blatant aggravated robbery at Michael Hill Jewellery on a busy afternoon with lots of people around going about their business.

“We hope the community can feel reassured that those involved have been held to account.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Five males aged between 16 and 27 have now been charged with aggravated robbery.

Three have been remanded in custody and one has been remanded on 24/7 EM bail.

“Thanks to Michael Hill and NorthWest Shopping Centre security staff for their initial action and ongoing assistance throughout this investigation.

These arrests come as part of an ongoing investigative focus of aggravated robberies at businesses, including jewellery stores, across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Police will continue to be visible in and around shopping malls across the region.

© Scoop Media

