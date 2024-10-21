America’s Cup Returning To New Zealand? Only If The Numbers Stack Up

Following this weekend’s victory in Barcelona, Team New Zealand has expressed interest in the possibility of defending the America’s Cup in Auckland once more, saying ‘it’s not off the table’.

“Dalton and his team’s win has been nothing less than historic” said Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman, Sam Warren.

"But before any agreement can be made to bring the Cup home, a full and transparent cost-benefit analysis must done before any public funds are committed.

“Auckland is in a bad state, with virtually no money to offer financial support. The country itself isn't in much better shape, either. Both the Mayor and Minister for Sports seem to agree.

“Dalton and his backers have long been open about propping up the team themselves, but for the infrastructure required locally – and the remarkably short runway before the next series – it’s looking more likely that the Cup will be raced in Spain, or potentially the Middle East.

“Realistically the cost would be in the hundreds of millions, and we are simply not prepared right now.

“Back home, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure are falling apart. On the remote chance the America’s Cup does make a return to the Auckland Harbour, it's essential that full economic consideration is first given to demonstrate real value for money.”



