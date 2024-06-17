Discoloured Water For Te Papa Peninsula

A water mains failure on Eleventh Avenue today, Monday 17 June, has caused discolouration of water to homes and businesses on the Te Papa Peninsula (including Greerton, the Cameron Road area, the Avenues and through to the City Centre).

The discolouration of water is caused from naturally-occurring iron and manganese that deposits on the inside of the pipes and gets disturbed by the flow during a major break. Our contractors are repairing the failure and the water is safe to drink but it may take some time for the discoloured water to work through the system.

Our advice to residents experiencing water discolouration is to flush their outside taps for 5 – 10 minutes, and to call us on 07 577 7000 if the issue remains.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

