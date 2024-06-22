Tauranga Election: Mahé Drysdale Calls For Action On Congestion

Tauranga Mayoral Candidate Mahé Drysdale says getting Tauranga moving forward will require a stronger focus on bottlenecks in the traffic and transport network.

“The focus should be on the bottlenecks that have flow on impacts across the entire city network." Says Mahé Drysdale. “We need to stop writing plans and proposals for known problems like Turret Road and start delivering progress.

There has been a focus on “nice to have” transport projects, but he favours a “back to basics” with a renewed focus on reducing congestion, improving safety and enhancing economic growth.

Tauranga has seen considerable investment at Bayfair to Baypark and on the Tauranga Northern Link, but there are some key places that could greatly enhance the network - and make the City easier to move around.

“We need to put days of level crossings in Mount Maunganui behind us.”

“The Port of Tauranga is a major economic engine for New Zealand so better access will benefit our economy."

There is currently conflict between road transport and rail freight due to the sheer volume of freight getting in and out of the port.

“The congestion issues on SH2 / Hewletts Road impact on cross-city traffic and connections between Pāpāmoa, Arataki and the western suburbs."

“Ultimately, there needs to be a clear plan delivered that reduces all the bottlenecks, including total mode separation on the Mount Maunganui Branch rail line and SH2.

"This would improve safety, productivity, economic efficiency and reduce congestion."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our Council should put pressure on KiwiRail to begin the work to eliminate their crossings on Totara Street, Hull Road, Hewletts Road and Matapihi Road. These crossings cause delays as they block the road corridor impeding people and freight."

“With increasing large volumes of heavy freight on Totara Street, a road that should be part of the State Highway network. NZTA needs to step up and recognise this is a vital transport corridor, not just a cycleway."

© Scoop Media

