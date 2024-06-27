Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato District Council Adopts 2024/2025 Enhanced Annual Plan

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

The Waikato District Council adopted its enhanced Annual Plan at yesterday’s Council meeting, which will see an average 11.9% general rate revenue increase for 2024/25.

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church said the Council faced significant challenges with escalating operational and capital costs while planning projects, activities, and services for the upcoming year.

“Both councillors and staff have worked hard to ensure quality service delivery is maintained, sustainable development of the district continues, and that affordability concerns are addressed,” she said.

Earlier in the year, the Council accepted a one-off government offer to pause work on our 2024-2034 Long Term Plan and focus on an Enhanced 2024/25 Annual Plan instead. Mayor Church said the Council will now resume work on its 2025-2034 Long Term Plan (LTP), and affordability challenges will remain front of mind.

“We know many ratepayers are feeling the financial pinch and are grappling with the cost of living crisis. It was important for us to postpone some non-urgent projects to reduce costs for the next year,” Mayor Church explained.

“At the same time, we can’t kick the can down the road in the hope that the challenges we face will go away or become someone else’s problem in the future. We’ll have some tough decisions ahead of us over coming months, to address affordability issues and ensure our district keeps moving forward, not backwards,” she said.

The Council will be working to gain more certainty around non-ratepayer funding streams for future years of its LTP. This includes central government transportation subsidies, as well as the governments new Water’s Done Well policy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Mayor Church stated that the Council took into account the community's concerns regarding economic challenges and made efforts wherever possible to minimise the impact of the general rate increase in the revised annual plan.

Through public consultation, Waikato District Council received 227 submissions, with the majority expressing concern over the proposed general rate revenue increase of 13.75%. In response, the Council decided on an 11.9% general rate revenue increase.

“We carefully reviewed feedback and budgets, finding additional savings to lower the rating impact on Waikato property owners for 2024/25 by removing, delaying, or rescheduling some projects.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 