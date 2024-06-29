Wairoa Community Recover Following Weather Event

Members of the Wairoa community can be reassured that we have officers on the streets working to keep people and property safe.

We continue to support impacted communities through our weather event response by conducting reassurance and foot patrols, engaging with the public, and providing advice and support.

Reported crime is at normal levels in the Wairoa area over the last week and Police will continue to respond to reports of offending and work hard to hold offenders to account.

We urge anyone who has concerns for the safety of themselves or others, or who sees criminal activity happening, to call 111 immediately.

You can also make a report through 105 after criminal activity has occurred, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

